BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after attempting to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine from undercover agents, US Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement.

Jesus Arley Munera Gomez, 35, attempted to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine for $200,000 from the undercover officials in February 2020.

Munera Gomez was convicted on one count of attempting to posses with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

