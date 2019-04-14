Revere man wins $10 million on Mass. Lottery scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man has claimed a $10 million grand prize on a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket.

Valir Haziri won the massive prize on the “$10,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular” instant game.

Haziri opted for the cash option after cashing in his $20 ticket. He received a single payment of $6,500,000 before taxes.

The big winner says he plans to use some of his prize to buy a house and go on a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kashvi Shenaya Variety store in Boston. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the grand prize ticket.

