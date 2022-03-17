REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man recently won a $1 million lottery prize on instant ticket game.

Deiver Argueta chose the cash option on his “Fastest Road to $1 Million” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Argueta purchased the ticket at Big Brothers Food Market on Chestnut Street in Lynn.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

