Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game.

Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store located at 136 Shirley Ave. in Revere. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

