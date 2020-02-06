Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

Joseph Lomuscio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was bought at Joe’s Market on Squire Road in Revere. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 57 additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

