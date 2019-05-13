Revere man wins $1M prize on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man is the ninth $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X” instant game.

David Soares chose the annuity option and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, less taxes.

He plans on using his winnings to buy a house.

Soares bought his winning ticket at Vinny’s Food Market on Malden Street in Revere. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Six additional $1 million prizes are available in the $10 scratch ticket game.

