Revere mayor announces future plans for former Necco site

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the largest and most profitable companies in the world is opening a new distribution center in Revere.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Thursday that Amazon will open a “state-of-the-art” distribution center at the former New England Confectionery Company site.

“One of the world’s largest companies and undisputed giant of e-commerce is coming to Revere,” Arrigo said in a tweet. “Amazon will open its newest state-of-the-art distribution center at the former Necco site.”

One of the world’s largest companies and undisputed giant of e-commerce is coming to Revere… Amazon will open its newest state-of-the-art distribution center at the former Necco site, creating hundreds of jobs after the company completes nearly tens of millions in renovations. pic.twitter.com/4bYIEpJpbh — Mayor Brian Arrigo (@MayorArrigo) October 17, 2019

Arrigo says Amazon’s newest Bay State location will create hundreds of jobs.

Amazon will first go through the process of completing “nearly tens of millions in renovations” before opening.

Necco abruptly and unexpectedly shut down operations in July 2018, just weeks after it was purchased at auction by Round Hill Investments.

The company was most known for its chalky, colorful confections such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts

