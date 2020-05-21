Revere mayor distributes masks, information to businesses set to reopen

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere’s mayor delivered masks and useful information as businesses begin to reopen during the coronavirus emergency.

Mayor Brian Arrigo said the city has handed out over 16,000 masks to make sure businesses have the personal protective equipment they’ll need in order to reopen safely.

Arrigo said those without masks can apply for them through the city’s website, but he wanted to personally had them out along with information so business can comply with regulations as the state reopens.

“Rather than giving a fine or having some kind of negative interaction we’re trying to be positive,” he said, “trying to provide people with the resources that they need and let them know that the city’s here for them.”

