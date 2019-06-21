EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - As Encore Boston Harbor gets ready to open this weekend in Everett, they mayor of a neighboring city is getting ready to monitor any traffic and safety impacts.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the creation of a Casino Advisory Committee, which will track and review safety and traffic problems related to Encore.

“As we start to gather information and report out the information, we will be having conversations with the folks at Wynn, at the gaming commission and with anyone who will listen,” he said.

Arrigo is also asking residents to make their own observations and report them.

Encore is slated to open on Sunday.

