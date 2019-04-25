Revere movie marathon culminates with screening of Avengers: Endgame

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-day, nearly 60-hour Marvel movie marathon culminated Thursday night at Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere with the highly-anticipated screening of the final movie of the series, Avengers: Endgame.

Showcase Cinema in Revere was the only theater in New England running the marathon and only one of 12 in the country. The marathon started Tuesday with “Iron Man” at 11:30 a.m.

“It was amazing,: said Kaitlyn Gomes. “I don’t want to give anything away. You’re going to want to bring tissues.”

Roughly 150 fans powered their way through the marathon, finding ways to keep themselves comfortable.

The theater did its part to help, setting up charging and showering stations and offering a yoga class.

“It’s interesting because I thought a lot of people would just come and go, but we have been seeing a large majority of the fans stay the entire week,” said Showcase Cinema Vice President of Marketing Mark Malinowski.

Some of the fans drove from as far away as Maine and Connecticut for it, but they say it was worth every mile.

“We were screaming. We were crying. We were laughing,” said Bradley Carreiro. “This is everything a Marvel fan wants.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)