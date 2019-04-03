Revere police arrest 2 men on drug, weapons charges

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police arrested two men on drug and weapons charges Tuesday after a search of their home revealed marijuana, illegal guns, and ammo, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of Hillside Avenue arrested Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, and Larry Tatum, 30, on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and the illegal possession of ammunition after finding large quantities of marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, illegally possessed ammunition and packaging materials related to the distribution of narcotics.

In a statement, Revere Police Chief James Guido said, “The partnership between the Revere Police Department and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department continues to have a positive impact on controlling the street-level narcotics distribution that is taking place in our communities.”

