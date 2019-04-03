Revere police arrest 2 on drug, weapons charges following investigation

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police arrested two men Tuesday on drug and weapons charges following an investigation.

Executing a search warrant in the area of Hillside Avenue, police arrested Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, and Larry Tatum, 30, and charged them with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and the illegal possession of ammunition, Revere police said.

Police say they recovered large quantities of marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, illegally possessed ammunition, and packaging materials related to the distribution of narcotics.

“The partnership between the Revere Police Department and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department continues to have a positive impact on controlling the street-level narcotics distribution that is taking place in our communities,” Revere Police Chief James Guido said.

