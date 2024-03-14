REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl with special needs.

She was last seen in the area of Bradstreet Avenue around 4 p.m. and frequently visits Short Beach.

She was last seen wearing a hot pink jacket and blue pants.

She is described as being average height with long dark hair.

She was walking a small Maltese-type white/beige dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call Revere police at 718-284-1212 or 911.

