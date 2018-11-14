Revere police, DCF investigating after special needs student left on bus for hours

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Revere after authorities say a special needs student was left alone on a school bus for several hours on Tuesday.

The student was supposed to be dropped off at school but was instead forgotten and not found until the driver returned to the bus to start their afternoon routes, according to Revere Superintendent Diane Kelly.

The VSP Transportation driver, whose name has not been made public, immediately informed their supervisor and called 911.

The child was evaluated at the scene by EMS workers and deemed OK.

A Revere school district employee who was serving as a monitor on the bus at the time of the incident has been placed on administrative leave, Kelly said.

Revere police and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating.

VSP Transportation has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)