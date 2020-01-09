REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police are working to get an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of stabbing a 64-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Jordan Street just after midnight found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Revere police said.

A suspect has been identified and court paperwork is being filed for their arrest.

Police say this was not a random incident but it does remain under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)