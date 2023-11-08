REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police asked for the public’s help Wednesday after the recent theft of an electric scooter.

Police said the Yume Electric Scooter, described as black with light blue coloring and 10-inch tires, was taken from a site on Endicott Avenue.

Revere police shared images of the scooter and multiple individuals seen riding it.

Police have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the scooter or the people involved in its theft to contact authorities at 781-286-8340.

Individuals can also send information using Revere’s Tip411 system.

