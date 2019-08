REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police have located the 91-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Concetta Mastandrea was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of Latern Road.

Update: She has been located. Thank you! — Revere Police (@reverepolice) August 30, 2019

We are looking for your help in trying to locate Concetta Mastandrea. 91 years of age. Last seen wearing multi colored shirt and green shorts in the Lantern Rd area. Please call Revere Police with any info 781 284 1212 press 0. pic.twitter.com/7WvpukTHd8 — Revere Police (@reverepolice) August 30, 2019

