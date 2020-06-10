Revere police officer under review after video of traffic stop surfaces

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere police officer is under review after video of an exchange during a motor vehicle stop was sent to the department.

In a statement, the department said they will be issuing a directive to remind officers that they are required to give their name and badge number to a citizen and that there is no expectation of privacy when filming in a public place.

The department thanked the individual for sending the video in and encouraged other residents to do the same if they see something that appears wrong or out of the ordinary.

