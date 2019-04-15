Revere police searching for man who robbed pretzel shop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Revere on Friday.

A surveillance camera recording shows the suspect walk into the Philly Pretzel Factory on Squire Road around noon and hand the owner, Bob Gesek, a note that read, “I have a gun, give me all your money.”

Gesek said he was in disbelief.

“I went, ‘you’re kidding me right?” he recalled. “We just kind of went back and forth. He didn’t say much so I handed him the money and he ran down the street and took off down Broadway.”

Gesek has owned the pretzel shop for two-and-a-half years and says he is glad his family wasn’t in the store at the time of the robbery.

“There’s nothing you can do,” he said. ” Nobody got hurt and it’s only cash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Revere police.

