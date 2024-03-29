REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police are searching for an armed robber who held up a convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Wonderland Convenience Mart on North Shore Road learned that a suspect in an orange safety vest with a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored mask, and light-colored work gloves had just passed the clerk a folded up plastic bag and threatened them with what appeared to be a gun, police said.

He fled the store with about $150 in cash and the clerk’s cellphone, which was later recovered.

Anyone in the area who has surveillance cameras is asked to check to see if they captured anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 781-286-8340, email detectives@reverepolice.org or submit a tip via tip 411.

