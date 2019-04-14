Revere police searching for suspect accused of brazen armed robbery

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Revere, on Friday.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the suspect entered Philly Pretzel Factory on Squire Road around noon time and handed the ower a note demanding cash.

The video shows the man wait for the owner, Bob Gesek to come in before handing him a note that read, “I have a gun, give me all your money.

Gesek said he was in disbelief.

“I went, ‘you’re kidding me right?”

The suspect can be seen lurking outside the restaurant just moments before the incident.

“We just kind of went back and forth,” Gesek recalled. “He didn’t say much so I handed him the money and he ran down the street and took off down Broadway.”

Gesek has owned the pretzel shop for two and a half years and says he is glad his family was not in the store at the time of the robbery.

“There’s nothing you can do. Nobody got hurt and it’s only cash,” he said.

His only hope now is that his surveillance camera along with others in the area were able to catch a clear picture of the suspect.

