REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police asked for information from the public Monday after a dog was found abandoned on Route 1A last week.

Police said the dog was spotted on the northbound side of the road between its intersections with Jackson Street and York Street on the morning of Wednesday, May 29.

Police shared a photo on Facebook showing the dog apparently tied to a guardrail in the area.

Revere police said anyone with information should contact investigators by phone at 781-656-1131 ext. 60342 or by email at dcaramanica@reverepolice.org.

Individuals can also submit a tip anonymously via their cell phone by texting the keyword REVEREPD to 847411 (tip411) adding a space, typing in their information, and hitting send.

