REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in a search for a missing 14-year-old child.

Police said Henry Lopez-Panameno was last seen in Revere on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

He is described as standing 5’6”, weighing 120 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, white Nike sneakers and a black backpack.

Revere police said Lopez-Panameno frequently visits Somerville and is known to use the MBTA’s Blue and Green lines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Revere Police Department at (781) 284 – 1212.

