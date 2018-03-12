Revere police seek to ID Dunkin’ Donuts robbery suspects

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Revere are turning to the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police say the men, armed with knife, entered the coffee shop at 5 Bennington Street around 5:30 a.m. and robbed it.

The suspects are described as white males, tall and thin, with paint on their clothing. One suspect was wearing a dark colored jacket. The second suspect was wearing a white shirt with black stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

