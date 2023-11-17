REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Revere shared a warning for community members Thursday after incidents of thieves stealing jewelry from often elderly victims.

Revere police said the individuals usually work in teams traveling in a motor vehicle. They then approach victims on the street or in parking lots and attempt to get a victim to come over to the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the individuals will then remove a victim’s jewelry and replace it with a counterfeit version.

Revere police shared video of one such incident that they said happened last week at the Northgate Shopping Center.

The warning from police, in turn, followed other recent incidents of reported jewelry thefts in communities including Lowell and Tyngsboro.

In Lowell, police said an elderly woman had her jewelry stolen while she was walking in town.

In Tyngsboro, a 77-year-old woman had her jewelry taken when an SUV drove up alongside her and a passenger grabbed her. The passenger made off with the woman’s gold necklace.

While police released video of a car sought in connection with the incident in Tyngsboro, no arrests had been made as of Thursday of this week.

Back in Revere, police have urged people to be on the lookout, saying anyone approached by would-be jewelry thieves should not engage in conversation and instead call authorities at 781-284-1212.

