Revere police warning residents of recent upswing in car break-ins

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Revere Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles amid a recent upswing in car break-ins.

Police did not share details on where the break-ins have taken place but they offered a list of precautions that residents should take to avoid falling victim to the preventable crime.

The precautions are as follows:

Lock your doors

Keep cars clear of clutter to make it obvious there are no valuables

If you have valuable items in the car, place them in your trunk prior to your trip

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in the city is asked to call 911.

