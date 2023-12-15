REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere public school officials recently warned parents and cleaned classrooms after bed bug bites were found on students at three local schools.

Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dianne Kelly addressed the situation in a statement Thursday, saying three students were found to have bites that they received at home.

“Since the students attend different schools and live in different areas of the city, we felt it wise to warn all parents that we were seeing this issue so they could be cautious themselves,” Kelly said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we deep cleaned the rooms these three kids were in as well as adjacent rooms to ensure bugs were not in the schools,” Kelly continued.

Revere schools Assistant Superintendent Richard Gallucci separately discussed the bites in a letter to school staff, parents, guardians and caretakers on Wednesday.

Gallucci said the incidents involving bed bugs or bed bug bites happened over the past two weeks. In each case, Gallucci said, school district officials contacted the Revere Board of Health “for consultation and guidance.”

Gallucci said the school district provided support to impacted students and their families and professionally treated “any classroom (and adjoining classrooms) where bed bugs were present.”

According to the Centers of Disease Control, bed bug bites are similar to that of a mosquito or flea. They will be slightly red and may itch. The bites may be random or in a straight line. And they can cause insomnia, anxiety or other skin problems due to scratching.

While officials respond to recent incidents in Revere, Gallucci on Wednesday said the school district is asking “that families closely monitor any bags or backpacks that your students take to school for the next several weeks to ensure that your student does not have any signs of bed bugs.”

Experts say the best way to combat bed bugs is to immediately wash all bedding in hot water and to check mattresses for the bugs.

