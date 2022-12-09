REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Public School officials are working with police after a bag of fentanyl was found in a classroom at Revere High School earlier this week.

Police said a teacher found the package of drugs, which preliminary tests confirmed to be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50-100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.

Officials said no one at the high school was exposed to the drug after it was discovered, but they are now trying to figure out where it came from.

Revere Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly said school officials are not only working with police to investigate, but are also providing community outreach.

“We are working with the police department to plan next steps to ensure there are not drugs in our schools and we are working with the Revere Department of Substance Use Disorder and Homeless Initiatives to plan educational programming for our students and families as well as for the larger Revere community,” Kelly said in a statement.

Law officials told 7NEWS the bag of fentanyl has been taken to a state police lab for further evaluation.

