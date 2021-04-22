Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Board of Health are rolling out a campaign to get at least 70 percent of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, featuring multilingual print and digital ads, and “a citywide thermometer tracking system that will provide weekly updates for residents.”

As of April 15, 23.6 percent of Revere residents had been vaccinated.

The “thermometer tracking system” will feature seven “thermometers” placed around the city to display the progress towards the 70-percent goal.

“The vaccine rollout is our path forward in returning to normalcy after an incredibly challenging year,” Arrigo said. “The ‘Let’s Do This, Revere‘ campaign aims to create excitement around the possibilities of a fully vaccinated Revere. The more residents vaccinated, the closer we a re to going back to the activities we loved prior to the pandemic.”

