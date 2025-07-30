REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Tuesday was a special day at the beach for 30 residents of the Cohen Florence Levine Estates assisted living facility in Revere, who spent part of the day enjoying the beach.

Organizers provided special floating wheelchairs so everyone could enjoy the water, along with games, food, and sing-alongs.

The annual trip, now in its fourth year, came to be after residents mentioned how much they missed swimming in the ocean and feeling the sand beneath their feet.

Many of the seniors on the trip, who ranged in age from 70 to 104, are originally from Revere or Chelsea and said they have fond memories of spending summer days on Revere Beach.

