REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Public Schools students returned to full-time, in-person learning on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.

The school district is requiring that all students, staff, and teachers wear a mask while indoors.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Tuesday to give Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley the power to implement a mask mandate in all public K-12 schools across the Commonwealth.

Riley is expected to announced the mandate this week. It would require all students and staff to wear masks indoors through Oct. 1.

When asked about wearing a mask in class, a Hill Elementary School student said, “That’s going to bother a lot.”

Remote learning in Revere is not an option to start the new academic year.

“We do feel like having kids present, in-person is the most critical part of their growth right now,” Revere Superintendent of Public Schools Dianne Kelly said.

With the coronavirus Delta variant being a major concern, the school district is turning to smaller class sizes in an effort keep children at least three feet apart.

Weekly pool testing will be utilized to identify new virus cases within city schools.

