REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Revere are set to present a series of petitions Monday after a brawl involving more than a dozen students at Revere High School last month.

The Revere Teachers Association in a statement said its educators and allies will present their petitions at Monday night’s Revere City Council meeting.

The teachers association said educators already delivered petition signatures in May in response to what the association said is a “safety crisis” in city schools. This new round of petitions will call on city officials to act “after the School Committee refused to protect students and educators,” the teachers association said.

The recent brawl at Revere High School happened on Aug. 29 in a school hallway.

During the scuffle, cell phone video showed a student elbowing a school staff member who then fell to the ground.

Witnesses said the brawl spilled from the hallway into a nearby street, with one witness reporting seeing between 50 and 75 students in the street.

The Revere Teachers Association later confirmed an assistant principal was injured.

The Revere Public Schools responded to the fight, saying in a statement “We have zero tolerance for violence in our schools.”

The district continued, saying it was coordinating closely with officials at Revere High School and the Revere Police Department “to ensure all parties involved are held accountable.”

On Thursday of last week, exactly one week after the fight, Revere Public Schools superintendent Dianne Kelly confirmed 18 students were facing disciplinary actions.

“They will not be back in school for the foreseeable future,” she said during a meeting of the Revere School Committee’s safety and security subcommittee.

City officials including Mayor Patrick Keefe and Police Chief David Callahan joined in condemning the fighting.

While city leaders are speaking out, the Revere Teachers Association has continued to voice its frustration, accusing the school committee of refusing calls for more transparent tracking of in-school violence, more social workers and wraparound services for students, and safe spaces for dysregulated students who need to de-escalate.

The teachers association has said it also wants the school district to develop a health and safety task force.

The teachers association said it started collecting signatures for its soon-to-be-delivered petitions over the summer after previously raising concerns during bargaining sessions in February.

“Revere educators saw this coming as we have consistently raised these concerns,” said teachers association co-presidents Michelle Ervin and Jane Chapin in a statement after the Aug. 29 brawl. “Now our schools are being impacted by this avoidable incident.”

Monday’s Revere City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Revere City Hall.

While the council prepares to hear from the teachers association, its Monday meeting agenda also includes two motions from Council President Anthony Cogliandro related to school safety.

One motion asks Mayor Keefe, Chief Callahan, and Superintendent Kelly to explore the prospect of hiring a security company and/or adding extra student resource officers at Revere High School “to help combat the ongoing and worsening issue in and around RHS.”

The second motion asks Keefe and Kelly to begin exploring the cost of installing metal detectors at Revere High School.

