Revere teachers protest being told to come back to school against doctors’ orders

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Revere are protesting after they say officials are ordering colleagues back to their classrooms despite medical conditions that should let them work remotely.

Fifteen teachers protested at Rumney Marsh Academy, saying that the majority of educators are ready to return once they’re vaccinated, but a small group has notes from their doctors saying they should not come back because of medical conditions. But the district is denying their requests to work remotely, protesters said.

“Our district has been denying those medical accommodations for those educators who really need them,” said teacher Kristen Martin.

District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

