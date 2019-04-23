Revere theater hosts 22-movie Marvel marathon leading up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Die-hard Marvel fans are anxiously awaiting the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” but in the meantime, they’re watching all 22 of the existing films in Revere.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere at 565 Squire Road is hosting a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon that started with “Iron Man” at 11:30 a.m. and will finish with an early screening of “Endgame” Thursday night.

It’s the only theater in New England running the marathon and only one of 12 in the country.

Fans will watch the films in Revere’s XPlus auditorium, which features fully powered recliners and advanced laser project.

Many people brought supplies to keep themselves comfortable, including one moviegoer who packed extra socks because “you don’t want to be the smelly person.”

For some, sleeping in the theater won’t cut it.

“We knew we couldn’t stay awake for the whole thing, so we decided to take our (Honda) Element and convert it into a little sleeper,” said another moviegoer, who put the seats down in his car to lay down an air mattress.

The theater has created charging and shower stations, along with survival kits. They also will offer yoga classes for those looking to stay loose.

“My plan is to mainline caffeine from the concession stand,” one man said.

Marvel fans say staying up for nearly 2.5 days to watch all the movies is worth it.

“I had a couple days off from work and I said, ‘I can take one more and do something we could never do before again,'” a woman said.

Showcase Cinemas says “Avengers: Endgame,” which is set to release on Friday, is already breaking ticket records.

