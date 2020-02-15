Revere woman accused of stealing security guard’s backpack and credit card

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere woman was arrested Thursday after police say she allegedly stole a backpack from a security officer and attempted to use her credit card.

Officers responding to a reported larceny around 2:30 a.m. at South Station were told that a security guard’s backpack went missing from a secured area within the bus terminal, transit police said.

The victim said the suspect allegedly attempted to use her credit card and she was notified of that by her back, according to police.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers responded to an ATM where the victim’s stolen card was reportedly used and encountered the suspect, Victoria Cepada, 29, who was seen removing the victim’s backpack in the surveillance video, according to police.

She was placed under arrest for larceny.

