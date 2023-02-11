Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game.

Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.

Her winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Neponset Avenue in Dorchester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

