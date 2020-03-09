Revere women accused of assaulting mom, daughter for speaking Spanish face judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Revere women accused of assaulting a mother and her daughter for speaking Spanish near a subway station in Boston in February faced a judge on Monday.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati and Stephanie M. Armstrong, both 25, were arraigned in East Boston Court on charges including two counts of assault and aggression and two counts of violating constitutional rights with bodily injuries, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a brutal attack on a woman, identified only as 46-year-old Ms. Vasquez, and her 15-year-old daughter, near Maverick Square station in East Boston on Feb. 15.

Vasquez and her daughter were punched, kicked and bitten without provocation for laughing and speaking in Spanish, prosecutors said.

Ennamorati and Armstrong allegedly told police that they had been drinking and that they believed the two were making fun of them.

One of the alleged attackers told the victims, “In America, we speak English,” according to court documents.

Vasquez and her daughter sought medical treatment after the alleged attack.

The charges against the suspects were filed just days after lawyers for Civil Rights and other Boston-based groups asked police to pursue hate crime charges.

Lawyers for Civil Rights also provided a video of the evening attack.

The video shows a woman crossing the street and shouting at another woman before throwing punches. The other woman punches back, and other people jump into the fray before Boston police arrive.

Defense attorney Paul Anthony told reporters that the video evidence means nothing.

“You can’t hear anything on the video, you can only see something,” he said. “If you portray something that this is a hate crime then people are going to look at it that way.”

Ennamorati and Armstrong were released on personal recognizance.

