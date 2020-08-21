REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Revere’s COVID-19 Enforcement Team will begin issuing hefty fines to people violating Gov. Charlie Baker’s revised gatherings order in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Revere is averaging 13 new COVID-19 cases a day and currently has the third-highest daily incidence rate in the Commonwealth, according to Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo’s office.

To help lower the number of cases, the enforcement team will issue $490 fines to those hosting indoor gatherings that exceed 25 people and outdoor gatherings that exceed 50 people.

Individuals can also be fined if gathering participants fail to maintain at least six feet of physical distance or if all persons over the age of 2 aren’t wearing a face-covering during gatherings of more than 10 people.

Along with issuing citations for gatherings that don’t comply with Baker’s order, the enforcement team will also close parks and recreational facilities that have been the site of continued non-compliance with mask requirements and group size limits.

The team closed the basketball courts at Harry Della Russo Stadium Thursday until further notice.

The enforcement team made up of public health and safety officials has been working with state officials on strategies to combat the spread of the virus and alert residents to the urgency of health and safety precautions.

