The Biden administration has issued a disaster declaration to help the cities and towns affected by September’s major flash flooding in Worcester and Bristol counties.

People in Leominster had to be rescued after roads were washed out. Now, families and business owners can apply for federal assistance.

This reverses a denial from FEMA earlier this year.

Grants will be given out for temporary housing and repairs.

