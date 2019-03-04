Revolution, Chelsea FC to play match at Gillette Stadium to fight anti-Semitism, hate crimes

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, right and Chelsea's Willian celebrate after Tottenham's Kieran Trippier scored a self goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Revolution will welcome Chelsea FC, a professional football club based in London, to Gillette Stadium in May for a match with all proceeds being dedicated to initiatives to combat anti-Semitism and hate crimes.

The initial idea for the match was said to be developed by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Revolution owner Robert Kraft in light of a global rise in antisemitic activity.

“Chelsea and the Revolution have teamed up to highlight the ongoing rise of hate crimes around the world and are working together to harness the power of sport in bringing people together to tackle hate and prejudice in all its forms,” event organizers said in a press release.

The match’s primary beneficiaries will include the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Abramovich and Kraft will also each donate $1 million in support of the cause.

Tickets for the “Final Whistle on Hate” will go on sale to the public on March 15.

For more information, visit Revolutionsoccer.net,

