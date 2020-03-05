Revolutionary War re-enactor arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to Boxford school

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut man is facing alarming accusations after police say he attempted to give Boxford middle school students a history lesson while under the influence of alcohol.

Staff at the Spofford Pond School called police after 60-year-old Denis Cormier arrived for a Revolutionary War reenactment 30 minutes late and appeared to be drunk, according to Boxford Police Chief James Riter.

“The principal realized there was something wrong and let the gentleman know that the event was going to be canceled for the day and then she contacted me,” Riter explained.

Officers arriving at the scene asked Cormier if he had been drinking to which he replied yes, but just coffee.

However, according to court documents, police found an empty nip bottle of vodka in his shirt pocket.

Police said he drove to the school drunk in a banged-up rental car

Cormier also allegedly had a blood alcohol content of.205 percent — nearly three times the legal limit.

Police said he never interacted with any of the students, but many parents said they are startled by the news of his arrest.

“Still shocking and disturbing,” one parent said.

Cormier appeared in Haverhill District Court earlier in the week on charges of operating under the influence.

He was ordered to remain alcohol-free and is due back in court next month.

Riter said this call was a first over the course of his 30-year career on the force.

