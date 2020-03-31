Reward being offered for info on intentionally-set fire at abandoned Naval air station in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information on who intentionally set a massive fire at an abandoned Naval air station in Weymouth last Thursday night.

The old military base on Shea Memorial Drive went up in flames around 8:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services announced Tuesday that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to confidentially call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program, which provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case.

The Weymouth fire and police departments, as well as state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, are investigating the fire.

