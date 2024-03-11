The reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who is being sought on criminal charges stemming from a shooting in Worcester that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter dead was doubled Monday.

Worcester police are searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting of Chasity and Zella Nunez. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Initially the U.S. Marshals Service were offering a $5,000 reward for information about where Belnavis is; they doubled that to $10,000 on Monday.

The USMS REWARD has been INCREASED from $5,000 to $10,000. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dejan Dante Belnavis (27), please contact @WorcesterPD Text a Tip 274637 or the @MassStatePolice Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) 1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8873). pic.twitter.com/rdjISD3b7T — U.S. Marshals Service Boston (@USMS_Boston) March 11, 2024

Karel Mangual, 28, has been arraigned on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police.

