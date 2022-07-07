CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A reward for information leading to an arrest in a double murder case has been increased as authorities in New Hampshire continue to look for leads.

The offices of the New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Chief of Police announced the reward has been increased to $50,000 for info regarding the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

Donations and pledges from anonymous donors and several police associations have boosted the reward from the initial $5,000 offered in May. Included were donations of $1,000 from one donor, and $15,000 from another who reportedly pledged the funds for those who come forward with information in the next 60 days.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website, or text message TIP234 and a message to CRIMES (274637).

As 7NEWS previously reported, Stephen and Djeswende Reid left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex on Monday, April 18, and headed to the Broken Grounds Trails in Concord. Three days later, their bodies were recovered from a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail.

The state attorney general and Concord Chief of Police has since released a sketch of a man who is a person of interest in the homicides. The subject is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5′ 10″ tall, with a medium build and short brown hair, and is described as clean-shaven.

The man was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, khaki pants, and carrying a black backpack.

