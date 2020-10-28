NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A farm in Norton is now offering $11,000 for the safe return of their beloved goat who went missing over the weekend.

Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street first posted to Facebook about the missing black goat named Blossom on Saturday, asking if any visitors noticed anything outside of the ordinary like a goat outside of a corral.

They initially offered a $1,000 reward for Blossom’s return, but this has since been bumped up to $11,000 with no questions asked.

The farm says that she needs medication, a special diet, and that she was not wearing a jacket at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-285-6451 or 508-431-6182, or message the farm on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)