MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A reward for information leading to the discovery of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019, has been increased to $100,000.

Investigators could be seen digging for hours Monday in a yard on Gilford Street where Harmony was reportedly last seen.

Police have not disclosed whether anything was found during their search but did say in a statement Tuesday that they are continuing “to work around the clock to locate Harmony.”

Harmony is described as standing about 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is also blind in her right eye.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is being held without bail on an assault charge stemming from an alleged incident involving Harmony.

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, is facing a welfare fraud charge after police say she continued to receive food stamp benefits for Harmony between December 2019 and June 2021.

Many people have contributed toward a reward in hopes someone will step forward with information leading to Harmony being found, including most recently Brandon Brooks, of New England Dieselz in Hillsboro, and Phillip Dipaolo, of Clearwater, Florida.

“The Manchester Police Department is overwhelmed by the public’s generosity and support during this ongoing investigation,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

