MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A reward for information leading to the discovery of a missing girl last seen in 2019 has been increased to $33,000.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery after receiving a report last week that she had not been seen since October 2019.

Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Monday, “I’m in rescue mode right now this is not a recovery. All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”

Harmony is described as standing about 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is also blind in her right eye.

Dick Anagnost, owner of Anagnost Realty and Development and Arthur Sullivan, owner of Brady Sullivan Properties, are each offering $10,000 to anyone with information leading to Harmony being found.

Additionally, an anonymous businessman from Lynn and another from Newton have offered reward money totaling $10,500.

With the Manchester Police Crime Line’s $2,500 offer, the total reward is now $33,000.

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

