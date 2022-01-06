MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A reward for information leading to the discovery of a missing girl last seen in 2019 has been increased to $60,000.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery after receiving a report last week that she had not been seen since October 2019.

Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Monday, “I’m in rescue mode right now. This is not a recovery. All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”

Harmony is described as standing about 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is also blind in her right eye.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is being held without bail on an assault charge stemming from an alleged incident involving Harmony.

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, is facing a welfare fraud charge after police say she continued to receive food stamp benefits for Harmony between December 2019 and June 2021.

Many people have contributed toward a reward in hopes someone will step forward with information leading to Harmony being found, including the United States Marshals Service, Manchester businessman Joseph Zagarella, Seabrook businessman Jeff Comeau, and several others.

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)