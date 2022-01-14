MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The reward for information leading to the discovery of a missing girl last seen in 2019 has been increased to $137,000, officials announced on Friday.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are continuing their searching for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery after receiving a report last month that she had not been seen since October 2019.

Harmony is described as standing about 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is also blind in her right eye.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is being held without bail on an assault charge stemming from an alleged incident involving Harmony.

Prosecutors dropped a welfare fraud charge Montogmery’s wife, Kayla Montgomery, for collecting food stamps in 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery’s name and replaced it with three other charges, including theft, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The change was being made based on updated records about the benefits provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services about Kayla Montgomery, the attorney general’s office said.

Her stepdaughter, Harmony, vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Police finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060.

