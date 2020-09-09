Reward offered after coyote pup found in illegal trap in Swampscott is euthanized

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott Animal Control said a young coyote had to be put down after it was found in an illegal trap. Now they are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Resident Kim Samalis said she cannot shake what she and her children saw in the woods near Nason Road.

“I was walking my dog with my two sons and we heard the coyote crying and it was very close to us,” she recalled. “It was really sad. He had the trap on him and my kids were all upset.”

The 5-month old coyote had a raccoon trap on its head that had clamped its jaw shut.

“I at first felt awful for a puppy coyote,” she said. “I felt it was an awful lesson for my kids to have to see that people can be so cruel.”

Animal Control officers from Swampscott and Marblehead responded and said the type of trap attached to the coyote was illegal in Massachusetts.

“It just broke my heart to see that the trap had it’s mouth shut,” Animal Control Officer Daniel Proulx said. “It couldn’t eat or drink.”

Animal Control had been tracking the coyote since it was born earlier this year behind the Swampscott Middle School.

They were able to determine the trap had been stuck for about a week and sadly, the animal had to be euthanized.

Officials said this is not the first act of animal cruelty they have seen in this area.

“I did find not too far from here a raccoon that was skinned in January,” Proulx said. “So it may have a connection to it. However, some people do dump some stuff in this area.”

Those with kids who live in the area now say they are concerned.

“We’re back there all the time,” Samalis’s husband Andrew said. “We see lots of coyotes and there’s just a lot of kids back there and dogs. People taking advantage of the nice area that’s back there so it’s sad as it was that a coyote got injured and killed, it could have easily been a dog or a kid.”

Animal Control is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)